Tornado clean up continues: Junkstock spring show set to happen as scheduled

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — They've been through the flood of 2019, COVID in 2020 and now a tornado that hit just one week before their spring event. But with the help of volunteers and knowledge from previous disasters, organizers of Junkstock say the show must go on.

It has been a full team effort out here, Saturday morning volunteers were out early cleaning up immediately. The barn's roof had holes, several smaller buildings were destroyed, and numerous trees were knocked down.

"The trees, that is one of the major losses, there's 30 or 40 trees that were destroyed and it is a century-old farm, so it is just sad to see that, especially on Arbor Day," said Danelle Schlegelmilch, the PR director of Junkstock.

But they wanted to find some way to pull together for the vendors and the community.

"We are just excited to see our friends again, Junkstock is a big family, we have been doing this for 13 years and a lot of the vendors have been with us since the beginning and a lot of the shoppers too, so it's like a family reunion,” Schlegelmilch said. "I think it is just going to bring some joy to what has been a stressful week, essentially."

Danelle says they are working on a backup plan with MCC to coordinate shuttle buses to avoid creating a bigger mess on their fields that were ripped up. But will provide updates on their website as plans are finalized.

