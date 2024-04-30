Tornado watch issued Tuesday for greater Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight, putting up to 3 million residents in Nebraska and Iowa in the watch zone.

This includes Eastern Nebraska from Norfolk and Columbus through Lincoln, Omaha and Council Bluffs and onward in Iowa to Council Bluffs, Caroll, and as far east as Des Moines and Ottumwa.

At this time, tornadoes are possible, as are scattered hail storms producing up to tennis ball size hail, which the NWS says is "likely." As for winds, gusts up to 80 MPH are also considered likely.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa and Nebraska until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/EIKGzlPznP — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 30, 2024

