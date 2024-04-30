Watch Now
Tornado watch issued Tuesday for greater Omaha metro

In effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday
The aftermath of an EF-3 tornado in the Ramblewood neighborhood of Elkhorn, Nebraska is seen one day after the storm on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 15:07:15-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight, putting up to 3 million residents in Nebraska and Iowa in the watch zone.

This includes Eastern Nebraska from Norfolk and Columbus through Lincoln, Omaha and Council Bluffs and onward in Iowa to Council Bluffs, Caroll, and as far east as Des Moines and Ottumwa.

At this time, tornadoes are possible, as are scattered hail storms producing up to tennis ball size hail, which the NWS says is "likely." As for winds, gusts up to 80 MPH are also considered likely.

