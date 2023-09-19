Tough economic times pushes some Omaha residents to homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jay Pace lost his house and business in the span of months. Life-long memories are all gone.

"I still haven't got a grip on it. It bothers me a lot," Pace, who is staying at Open Door Mission said.

Things got too expensive for Pace, it's an unfortunate theme for many people experiencing homelessness. He's been living at the Open Door Mission since July.

"The prices of a lot of the goods that were available for a smaller price that you could survive on. It's not easy anymore. The economics are terrible," he said.

One issue is inflation. The costs of food, gas, and rent have risen dramatically. Some government assistance funding from the pandemic has now gone away, leaving people in tight situations.

"It is very expensive for people. Just to be able to get the apartment in a location where they would feel comfortable, most of the apartments are way too expensive for them. They're working part-time or even at a $15 dollar an hour job," Steve Frazee, Chief Impact Officer of Open Door Mission said.

On top of inflation, the Open Door Mission said a lack of awareness about mental health resources plays a role.

"The difference for people experiencing homelessness or in poverty. The resources aren't available to them," Frazee said.

Pace told me he has a job interview coming up which could help him move on from here.

