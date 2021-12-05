Toys and holiday cheer given away in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — North Omaha is already in the Christmas spirit, giving away free toys for kids and families.

Sponsors like Black Votes Matter, the NAACP, and the UNO athletic department supported this toy giveaway on North 24th street.

Hundreds of toys were given to kids who are 13 and younger. One volunteer, Preston Love Jr, says it's a chance to help a neighborhood that means the world to him.

"This community, like so many others, have been through the trauma of COVID, have been through the trauma of just surviving. Many people have lost their jobs or their regular employment, so making Christmas wonderful this year is a little more difficult. To be able to soften that is what we're up to."

Kingdom of Heaven Outreach Ministries and Mount Moriah Baptist Church also sponsored the event.

