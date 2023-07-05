Tradition within tradition: Smith-Gilreath family band performs 45th year in Ralston Independence Day parade

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Established in 1978.

"We knew there was a big parade here, we had all marched high school and college, we thought well let's just do it," said Kevin Gilreath, a tuba player in the Smith-Gilreath Family Band.

For the last 45 years, the Smith-Gilreath Family Band has been a part of the Ralston Fourth of July parade.

"To give you perspective on that, I am 67 now and we started when I was 22," said Jeff Smith, a trombone player in the band.

It started with a band of five. Brothers Jeff and Steve Smith and their neighbors growing up — Brian, David and Kevin Gilreath.

"The family in family band was actually very intentional on our part, because we just grew up as one family in two houses," Gilreath said.

They were neighbors first in North Omaha and then both families eventually moved to Ralston.

"It's been about since 1960 that we have been neighbors," Smith said.

Although no longer neighbors, every Fourth of July they make their way back to this spot.

"The crowd loves us and we love them right back," Smith said. "All the guys getting together and playing their horns, you know it's better to do it for a lifetime rather than just high school or college."

The Fourth of July means a lot for Kevin Gilreath, he served six years as an Army musician.

"We've got quite a bit of loyalty to the Fourth of July and Kevin went away to the army, he had his own Fourth of July celebrations and the band carried on without him," Smith said.

3 News Now met up with the band in 2017, as they celebrated their 40th year in the parade, at the time they said they were at least playing in the parade for 45 years.

"After that we don't know, but I don't think we will be allowed to quit," Smith said in 2017.

Prior to then, the band grew, welcoming band friends from over the years to join.

"It has been kind of a revitalization of us, because as Kevin said, we were kind of lagging after 30-some years, but our careers have been extended by having all our friends in it," Smith said.

And this year marks year 45 for the family band and it doesn't sound like they will be done any time soon.

"We just laugh and giggle a lot and we just have a really good time, and I think as long as we keep doing that, we will keep doing the parade," Gilreath said. "We will," Smith added.

