OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An incident involving a semi on I-680 at 31st Street at approximately 9:15 this morning has prompted first responders to shut down both lanes of I-680 eastbound at 40th Street. Avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

