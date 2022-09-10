Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 EB closed at I-680 due to semi crash; will be closed for several hours

Officer Mike Bossman
Posted at 9:25 AM, Sep 10, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police, I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash and will be closed for several hours.

Traffic is being diverted onto the ILQ ramp.


