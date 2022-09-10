TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 EB closed at I-680 due to semi crash; will be closed for several hours

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police, I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash and will be closed for several hours.
Traffic is being diverted onto the ILQ ramp.
I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash. Traffic is being diverted on the ILQ Ramp. I-80 east will be closed for several hours but you can still get through on ILQ. Please slow down! pic.twitter.com/3MaeMCQZVf— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) September 10, 2022
