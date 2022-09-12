TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash impacts morning commute near I-80 WB at 60th St

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic flow near I-80 westbound at 60th St.
Keep right in the area, reduce speed and expect delays.
#opd is in the process of opening the westbound lanes on I-80 westbound near 60th, EXCEPT the LANE CLOSEST to the center median— Lt. Enrico Ramos (@OPDLtRamos) September 12, 2022
Right two lanes are now open.— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) September 12, 2022
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.