Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash impacts morning commute near I-80 WB at 60th St

FcdP7iSWYAQSQfV.jpg
NDOT
FcdP7iSWYAQSQfV.jpg
Posted at 8:22 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 10:00:37-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic flow near I-80 westbound at 60th St.

Keep right in the area, reduce speed and expect delays.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018