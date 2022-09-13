Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of L St closed Tuesday morning after crash

Posted at 6:44 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 07:45:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash near JFK southbound at L St is impacting traffic Tuesday morning.

The left lane is closed and the westbound lanes of L St are also closed.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says to use an alternate route and expect delays.

