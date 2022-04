OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson is near 108th and Center Streets where there is a power outage. It's causing a traffic jam onto the I-680 ramps. Strong winds are already wreaking havoc in the metro with brush fires and outages. A severe weather front is forecast to hit the metro this evening.

