TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash blocking lanes on I-80 eastbound at I-680

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a crash on I-80 eastbound at I-680 is blocking traffic.

The entrance ramp now is closed. I-80 EB is closed at the L Street access ramp. Authorities are advising that the access ramp to I-80 eastbound.

#Omaha

Crash I-80 EB @ I-680

Jackknifed semi

Entrance ramp closed pic.twitter.com/1J3uRu2mQA — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 13, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.