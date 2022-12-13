Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash blocking lanes on I-80 eastbound at I-680

Crash
NDOT
Crash
Posted at 10:08 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 23:08:17-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a crash on I-80 eastbound at I-680 is blocking traffic.

The entrance ramp now is closed. I-80 EB is closed at the L Street access ramp. Authorities are advising that the access ramp to I-80 eastbound.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018