UPDATE: All lanes open following crash on I-80 at 84th Street

UPDATE: 4:19 p.m.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says that only the left lane is closed following a crash at I-80 and 84th Street. According to Omaha Police dispatch, no one was transported to the hospital.

UPDATE: The left lane is closed. https://t.co/GzMvSehbsq — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 25, 2022

A crash reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday is currently blocking all lanes of I-80 westbound at the 84th Street exit.

UPDATE: Right two lanes on I-80 WB are open. https://t.co/D7n2HY3UG2 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 25, 2022

A Nebraska DOT traffic camera shows what appears to be an orange Jeep in the center lanes with emergency vehicles behind it, and what appears to be a white utility truck disabled on the left shoulder.

Drivers should avoid the area and exit the interstate.

No word on injuries yet.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.

