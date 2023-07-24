UPDATE: I-80 westbound crash has been cleared. I-80 eastbound two lanes blocked

UPDATE:

I-80 westbound crash has been cleared. I-80 eastbound two left lanes remain blocked. Keep right.

Update: I-80 WB Crash has been cleared

I-80 EB Two Left Lanes Blocked pic.twitter.com/N1yXE5db89 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) July 24, 2023

PREVIOUS:

A crash at Interstate 80 and 84th Street in both directions has blocked the eastbound two left lanes and westbound left shoulder. Keep right.

#Omaha Crash I-80 Both Directions @ 84th St.



I-80 EB Two Left Lanes Blocked

I-80 WB Left Shoulder Blocked



Keep Right pic.twitter.com/TOH4NERkhJ — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) July 24, 2023

