Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: I-80 westbound crash has been cleared. I-80 eastbound two lanes blocked

84th and interstate.jpg
Nebraska Department of Transportation
84th and interstate.jpg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 16:54:17-04

UPDATE:
I-80 westbound crash has been cleared. I-80 eastbound two left lanes remain blocked. Keep right.

PREVIOUS:

A crash at Interstate 80 and 84th Street in both directions has blocked the eastbound two left lanes and westbound left shoulder. Keep right.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018