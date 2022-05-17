Train blocked traffic on Highway 91 in Blair Tuesday

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — A train was broken down and blocking traffic on Highway 91 & Fontenelle Street near Blair, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office told 3 News Now that the Union Pacific train had lost power.

A Union Pacific representative said, "Due to a mechanical issue, a Union Pacific train has stalled and is blocking a crossing near Blair ... We are currently in the process of moving the train, which should be done within the next half hour."

We are aware of the train blocking Hwy 91 traffic in the area of Blair. UP has been contacted. The train is currently broke down. They are working to get it moving. The weather is delaying this process. — Washington County SO (@CountySO) May 17, 2022

