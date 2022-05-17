Watch
Train blocked traffic on Highway 91 in Blair Tuesday

Nati Harnik/AP
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 17, 2022
BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — A train was broken down and blocking traffic on Highway 91 & Fontenelle Street near Blair, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office told 3 News Now that the Union Pacific train had lost power.

A Union Pacific representative said, "Due to a mechanical issue, a Union Pacific train has stalled and is blocking a crossing near Blair ... We are currently in the process of moving the train, which should be done within the next half hour."

