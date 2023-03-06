'Train' making a stop in Lincoln this August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The band well known for the songs "Hey Soul Sister" and "Drops of Jupiter" is coming to Nebraska.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train will be making a stop at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on August 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Train will also perform with special guest Better Than Ezra. They are known for hits like "Good" and "King of New Orleans".

Tickets go on sale on March 10 at 10:00 a.m. You can find tickets for the show on Ticketmaster.

