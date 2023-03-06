Watch Now
'Train' making a stop in Lincoln this August

Better Than Ezra will feature as a special guest
Train
Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Musical group Train performs on stage at the MusiCares 2014 Person of the Year Tribute on Friday, January 24, 2014 in Los Angeles.
Train
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:34:43-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The band well known for the songs "Hey Soul Sister" and "Drops of Jupiter" is coming to Nebraska.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train will be making a stop at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on August 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Train will also perform with special guest Better Than Ezra. They are known for hits like "Good" and "King of New Orleans".

Tickets go on sale on March 10 at 10:00 a.m. You can find tickets for the show on Ticketmaster.

