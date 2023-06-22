Tranquility Commons development to bring restaurants, retail space and more

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Besides the new renovations at Tranquility Park in Omaha, new hotels, restaurants, and retail are planned along North 120th Street between Maple and Fort Streets. It will be named Tranquility Commons.

"This is a community that is going to be bounded by sports," Patrick Mulhall, Tranquility Commons said. "It will really work with this project to allow people to go right next door to eat, shop, play, and stay."

Mulhall said Tranquility Commons will be located only a short distance from the fields, putting dining and hotels a short walk away.

"It's our vision that Tranquility Commons will have something for everyone interested," Mulhall said. "Being from Omaha, Des Moines, Kansas City, or anywhere else in the nation."

Mulhall's owns much of the land that will be developed. Aimee Melton, who represents District 7, said she has been working with the family for almost a decade knowing the area is ripe for development.

"This definitely is a project that has come together through the collaboration of many people," Melton said.

Mulhall told us he expects the development to be completed after the renovations are made to Tranquility Park, which that project will take until 2027.

