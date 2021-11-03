Watch
Trans Siberian Orchestra offering $25 concert tickets for one day

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Al Pitrelli, Andrew Ross, Angus Clark, April Berry, Asha Mevlana, Ashley Hollister, Blas Elias and Bryan Hicks with Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Infinite Energy Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:43 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 14:43:02-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Trans Siberian Orchestra is making a stop in Council Bluffs this holiday season and they're offering discounted tickets for a day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their most popular album.

For 25 hours — from Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. — tickets will be available for only $25.

The promotion celebrates the anniversary of the Christmas Eve and Other Stories album, which was released in 1996 and launched the progressive rock group to stardom.

The Council Bluffs performance takes place Nov. 17. Tickets will be available through ticketmaster.com and the Mid-America Center Box Office.

