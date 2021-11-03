Trans Siberian Orchestra offering $25 concert tickets for one day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Trans Siberian Orchestra is making a stop in Council Bluffs this holiday season and they're offering discounted tickets for a day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their most popular album.

For 25 hours — from Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. — tickets will be available for only $25.

The promotion celebrates the anniversary of the Christmas Eve and Other Stories album, which was released in 1996 and launched the progressive rock group to stardom.

The Council Bluffs performance takes place Nov. 17. Tickets will be available through ticketmaster.com and the Mid-America Center Box Office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.