COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Trash, yard waste, and recycling collection will begin early in Council Bluffs from June 14-18 due to forecasted high temperatures.

Residents are asked to get their trash, yard waste and recycling out by 6 a.m.

Residents who need more information can contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at (712) 890-5454.

