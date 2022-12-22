Travelers try to get out of Omaha before winter storm hits

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the middle of the holiday travel season and December 21 is sometimes the single biggest travel day of the year, and of course, an impending winter storm is coming.

Folks at Eppley Airfield are either desperately trying to duck out of town or get to Omaha before they can’t.

Flight monitors in the late afternoon indicate many flights are on time, others are being pushed back and some are already canceled as this winter storm is hitting all over the country.

3 News Now spoke with one family that just got back from Hawaii. They saw the storm and tried to change plans. But just couldn’t swing it.

“We knew what the weather was like back here. We actually tried to change to go to O’ahu but it just wasn’t working out,” said Stacey Alexander.

One way to at least avoid bad roads is to get to the airport five hours early. That’s what Darrell Dutler from Spencer, Iowa decided to do.

“Nervous like everybody. But we had enough notice that if we live in Northwest Iowa, you live in Omaha, you don’t know what you’re going to get. So if you have a chance to get out of there, get going,” said Dutler.

Another traveler, Caroline Bailey, flies quite a bit, and, she had the right attitude to stay sane here.

“We traveled enough that we know if it’s not going to work. It won’t work. We’ll stay home. They’ll let us know and we’ll get there somehow,” said Bailey.

Eppley Airfield stresses that the earlier you get here, the better chance of making your flight. They urge travelers to check their flight status before they leave for Eppley.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.