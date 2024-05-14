'Traveling band of criminals' suspected of stealing more than $500K in cars from dealerships

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A "traveling band of criminals."

That's how Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson describes the group accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in vehicles from three car dealerships.

3 News Now previously reported on one of the cases - Onyx Automotive. Here's some additional information from DCSO investigators:



The first known attempted theft or theft happened on May 8 in Urbandale, Iowa.

Then, May 9, Omaha dealership, Onyx, was hit as three SUVs were stolen.

May 10, an SUV was stolen from Mercedes of Omaha's lot.

In each case, two men came onto the lot during business hours, as if they were shopping. Then, returned later to steal cars. They were seen in a black Maserati at each location.

Investigators say the men spoke with heavy foreign accents and provided the businesses with fake names, fake phone numbers, and said they did not have their IDs.

Sgt. Jason Stehlik of DCSO's Criminal Investigation Unit said more people are likely part of the operation: "We believe there's four suspects total involved. These are the only two that present themselves obviously on camera. That the number of vehicles taken outnumbers the number of suspects. We believe that more than likely, they've used a car hauler to load these vehicles onto to transport them out of the area."

If you can help solve the case, call 402-444-6000.

To watch the update from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, posted on social media, click here. The video includes additional photos of the suspects, as well as images of the cars stolen in Omaha.

