Travels in the Heartland: Be a Viking in Elk Horn, Iowa

You may expect to see Vikings roam about during a visit to Elk Horn, Iowa. The community of about 700 people an hour east of Omaha celebrates its Scandinavian history daily. From an authentic Danish windmill to handmade pastries, Elk Horn is the place to celebrate Danish history and culture.

Historic Danish Windmill

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists The 1848 Historic Windmill anchors Elk Horn’s tourism. Photo by Tim Trudell

With one of the largest Danish populations in the United States, the Elk Horn area has long been proud of its history. In 1976, locals sought to bring an 1848 windmill from Denmark to Elk Horn. Piece-by-piece, the Historic Danish Windmill was disassembled and shipped to Iowa. Once reassembled, it quickly became the focus of a local tourism effort.

Today, thousands of people from all over the country travel to Elk Horn in order to visit the historic windmill. After soaking in the beauty of its design, venture inside and climb the stairs to the top, with exhibits showcasing the windmill as a miller's home.

Vikinghjem

The longhouse - constructed from wood with a sod roof - was home to a middle class group of Vikings. Along with servants, a blacksmith likely lived in this type of home. With separate rooms, Vikinghjem offers an excellent view of Scandinavian life around 900 AD.

Museum of Danish America

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Dolls brought to the United States by Danish immigrants can be see at the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn. Photo by Tim Trudell

Offering a peak into the lives of Danish immigrants to the Elk Horn area, the Museum of Danish America mixes permanent exhibits of historical artifacts and heirlooms, such as jewelry, dolls, weapons and clothing, as well as special exhibits. Check out the Lego display - Danish for "play well" - which looks at the story behind the Scandinavian toy.

Bedstemor's House

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Bedstemor’s House near in Elk Horn was constructed in the early 20th century. Photo by Tim Trudell

Built for the love of his life, Jens Otto Christiansen never lived in the 1908 house after she declined his wedding proposal. After a series of owners, Bedstemor’s House was sold to a local organization in 1982. Renovated to reflect life in the early 20th century, you'll get a glimpse into the home of a Danish immigrant family.

The Kringle Man Pastries

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Almond-flavored kringle baked at Elk Horn’s The Kringle Man bakery. Photo by Tim Trudell

Known for authentic Danish treats, the Kringle Man Pastries is the place to stop for freshly-baked goods, such as kringles with almond-filled paste. The downtown bakery also offers Danish letters, pastries often shaped like the letter S and filled with almond flavor. Kringles are also available at Elk Horn businesses and can be ordered online for home delivery.

Danish Countryside Vines and Wines

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Danish Countryside Vines and Wines raises more than a dozen varieties of grapes to produce 20 wines. Photo by Tim Trudell

Located a short drive from Elk Horn, Danish Countryside Vines and Wines raises about 15 varieties of grapes to create 20 wines. Approaching its 25th anniversary, the winery's tasting room is located inside a renovated barn.

Kimballton

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Kimballton is home to a series of sculptures based on Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales, including “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Photo by Tim Trudell

A five-minute drive north of Elk Horn, Kimballton continues your Danish expedition with a Hans Christian Andersen-themed sculpture walk. Anchored by a water fountain featuring the "Little Mermaid," miniature sculptures celebrate the author's greatest works, including "The Emperor's New Clothes," "The Ugly Duckling" and "Thumbelina."

Also located at the town's park, the Audubon County Freedom Rock honors the men and women who have served in the military. Iowa artist Bubba Sorenson created the monuments recognizing local military stories for each of Iowa's 99 counties.

