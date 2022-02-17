Travels in the Heartland: Crane watching season in Nebraska's Sandhills

They’re here! It’s crane-watching season in Nebraska.

Central Nebraska is the only spot in the world right now where more than 50,000 people will visit over a six- to eight-week period, beginning in early March, to watch Sandhill Cranes eat, frolic and roost along the Platte River.

Covering a 100-mile area stretching from Grand Island in the east and North Platte in the west — known as the Central Flyway — it’s fun to cruise the backroads of Nebraska searching for a view of the gray birds.

The Walking Tourists

More than 600,000 Sandhill Cranes typically spend a few weeks each year in central Nebraska during early spring. The birds, which range from 2 ½ to four feet tall, have been migrating along the Central Flyway for thousands of years. About 80,000 cranes are already in the area, and southerly winds will bring more over the next couple of weeks, according to Rowe Sanctuary, near Gibbon.

Kearney seems to be Ground Zero for most birds, with sand bars in the Platte River plentiful for their nightly roosting. During the day, the Sandhill Cranes launch, flying several miles in every direction searching for farm fields where they munch on corn, grain, worms and bugs to help build their stamina to continue their trek north to places such as northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, Canada, Alaska and Siberia in Russia. Cranes gain about 80% of their body weight during their two-three weeks in Nebraska.

The Walking Tourists

We’ve been visiting the Kearney area for crane-watching for most of the past 20 years, maybe missing a couple of years. We’ve found spots that we really like and are safe, away from busy roads, not interfering with farmers or their property. Fort Kearny State Historical Park is a nice spot to watch sandhill cranes. With trees providing natural camouflage, you can spend hours watching the cranes in the surrounding farm fields. Of course, everyone who’s a crane-watching fan has his or her favorite spot.

The Walking Tourists

If you’re looking for a new, fun experience, consider reserving a spot on a guided tour with the Rowe Sanctuary or Crane Trust Center. Each offers guided tours and blinds for evening watching (when the cranes come in to roost on the Platte River). Crane Trust also offers morning tours, blinds to watch the cranes lift off for the day as well as evening footbridge tours. Rowe’s tours include overnight photography opportunities. If interested in a guided tour, it’s recommended to make reservations as soon as possible because they fill up quickly. Both nature centers offer excellent information and suggestions for crane watching. You can also pick up souvenirs at their gift shops.

Central Platte Natural Resources District has two public viewing areas along the river. The first is Richard Plautz Crane Viewing Site (near Gibbon), about 1.5 miles south of Interstate 80 at exit 285. The second spot is the Alda Crane Viewing Site, two miles south of Interstate 80 at exit 305. You’ll want to be at the sites no later than an hour before sunset, as spots fill up quickly. They offer excellent views of cranes flying in to roost after a day out in the fields. You’ll hear the distinctive Sandhill Crane’s calls as they communicate with each other during flight. At first, you see the first V-formation. Then, a second. Soon, they’re coming in by the dozens, one after the other. Look west toward the sunset, and you’ll see black silhouettes against the orange as the birds fill the evening sky.

The Walking Tourists

Crane-watching tips

A few tips for first-time crane watchers:

Dress warmly. Layers are preferred because it’s common to experience changes in weather over an afternoon. Evenings will definitely get chilly, especially once the sun starts setting.

Wear neutral colors or camouflage as Sandhill Cranes notice bright colors and will avoid them.

Bring binoculars.

If you plan to take photographs, bring a camera with a telephoto lens. Phone cameras will not work well.

Here are a few more tips from the Nebraska Game and Parks:

Do not approach cranes on foot while they are in fields. Cranes do not tolerate humans.

Stay in your car and use it as a blind.

Use appropriate locations for viewing the cranes on the river.

Do not attempt to approach or otherwise disturb cranes on the river.

Never approach a whooping crane.

Flushing a whooping crane violates the Endangered Species Act.

Stay in your car.

View guidelines to avoid harassing whooping cranes.

The Walking Tourists

Many paved and gravel roads traverse the area, and traffic travels fast. While driving to crane viewing areas, observe the following rules:

Do not slow or stop on the road. Drive onto the shoulder.

Never slow down or stop on bridges.

Never block a driveway or any other farm road.

Most land adjacent to the river and all of the agricultural fields are private property, so visitors should:

Stay on county roads. Do not drive on farm roads.

Assume all property is private and obtain owner permission before entering.

Never cross a fence or open a cattle gate without the owner’s permission.

Do not disturb farm animals, cross cropland or touch farm equipment.

Respect the rights of the people who live in the area.

As you head out to crane-watching dress appropriately, be safe and courteous, and have fun.

To read more Travels in the Heartland columns by Tim Trudell, visit our travel section. For more information about Tim and Lisa Trudell, The Walking Tourists, you can visit their website: thewalkingtourists.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.