Travels in the Heartland: Discover Utopia in Corning, Iowa

Who knew that Utopia was a 90-minute drive from Omaha? The last Utopian village in the United States was located in Corning, a town of about 1,500 in southwest Iowa. Created by followers by Frenchman Etienne Cabet, a utopian advocate, the French Icarian Village operated for about 50 years, beginning in 1852.

The French Icarian Village is a unique attraction in Adams County, the smallest county in Iowa. It may be small, but the area is packed with fun, making for an enjoyable day trip or a weekend adventure.

A refectory - community building - and a one-room schoolhouse are located on 33 acres of land, along with remnants of the Icarians' cemetery.

Johnny Carson Birthplace

"Heeeere's Johnny!" literally started in Corning, with the birth of the future entertainment icon. Johnny Carson was born in Corning, and lived in a small white house on a hill not far from the town's main street. Born in 1925, Carson's family lived in the southwest Iowa community until he was three, when they relocated to Nebraska.

With furniture representing the time the Carsons lived in Corning, you can find photos and news articles about "The Tonight Show" host.

The Johnny Carson Birthplace is open weekends during the summer, but weekday tours can be arranged through the Corning tourism office.

Opera House

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Inside the Opera House’s auditorium. Photo by Tim Trudell

Opened in 1902, the Opera House was the third such theater built in Corning. With a slanted stage, the theater represents a unique challenge for dancers to perform. Seating about 300 people, the Opera House features monthly shows featuring national and local acts. Tours can be arranged here.

Kline Museum

With antique vehicles and tractors as its main features, theKline Museum in Prescott (about a 10-minute drive from Corning) also showcases vintage dishes, clothes and other wares. It's open Sunday afternoons.

Adams County Speedway

Saturday night is race night at the Adams County Speedway in Corning. With hobby stock and late model vehicles among the contestants, the Speedway is a popular spot during the summer racing season.

Adams County House of History

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Once used as the Adams County Jail, the House of History is still home to a cell relic. Photo by Tim Trudell

Pretty much anything that can be displayed is displayed at the Adams County House of History. Once used as the Adams County jail, the House of History is home to vintage photos, posters, calendars, as well as antique furniture, utensils, kitchen appliances and professional office equipment. You’ll also find classic military uniforms, hats, dog tags and even a purple heart.

Downtown shopping

Corning's four-block downtown packs a lot of shopping opportunities. From Fire and Salt, in a renovated bank offering locally-produced beef and pork products, fresh olive oil, chips and dips, as well as a cigar bar, to home decor and clothing at Real Deals, it's easy to spend the day shopping in locally-owned shops with small town prices.

Coffeehouse

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Background Coffeebar and Boutique features fresh coffee drinks and tasty breakfast sandwiches. Photo by Tim Trudell

When people tell you to walk through the hair salon to get to Backgrounds Coffeebar and Boutique, believe them. Or, you can access the local coffee shop through an alley entrance. Offering a variety of coffee drinks and sandwiches, Backgrounds is an excellent spot to start your day or enjoy a break. Grab a pastry treat at Sweet Desires across the street and you have the makings of an enjoyable experience.

Lake Icaria

With about three miles of boating available, Lake Icaria is the perfect place for a fun day of outdoor activities. With water skiing and tubing allowed, a section of the lake is open for the fast-paced fun. Or, take a pontoon out for a leisure day on the water. Jet skis aren't allowed at Lake Icaria. The lake is popular for fishing, with big mouth bass among the fish commonly caught. The county park raises its own walleye and continually stocks the lake.

A swimming area with a beach features a day of fun. About six miles of trails take hikers along dirt paths through wooded areas, leading to the lake's dam and other spots.

Camping - both tent and RV - is available at Lake Icaria. Cabins - modern and primitive (with communal restrooms and showers available) - as well as modern cottages are available to rent.

Unique dining

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Chef Joel and his kitchen team prepare an evening’s entrees at Primrose. Photo by Tim Trudell

It's not often that a chef abandons the big city to open a restaurant in a small town, but that's exactly what Joel Mahr did. The former chef at Omaha's Lot 2, along with his wife Jill, opened Primrose on Corning's main street. Featuring an ever-changing menu of fork-to-table offerings, diners will find items such as bacon-wrapped meatloaf alongside standards of steak.

Visiting Los Catrines Mexican Kitchen feels like a trip across the border. Featuring authentic Mexican dishes, the eatery, which opened in 2023, is decorated with bright colors and lots of Hispanic art.

Enjoy a stop at Floating Vinewinery. With a tasting room built in the middle of a pond, you may see fish swim by when you peer through the glass floor.

Corning Hotel

Why not plan a weekend excursion and soak in all that Corning has to offer? Reserve a room at the Corning Hotel, a 33-room boutique hotel opened in 2020. The hotel is pet-friendly, and charges a nominal deposit fee.

Whether you visit for the day or stay overnight, you'll be impressed with Johnny Carson's hometown. While in Corning, visit the Freedom Rock, a tribute to Adams County's military veterans.

