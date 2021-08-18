Travels in the Heartland: Planet Comicon marching into Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KMTV) — Darth Vader and his "sharpshooting" storm troopers will likely be among the thousands of movie characters attending Planet Comicon in Kansas City this weekend.

The Midwest's oldest and largest convention celebrating all things movie, comic book and pop culture kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at Kansas City's Bartle Hall.

Hours are : 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Facemasks are required to be worn for admission and while attending Planet Comicon because of the delta variant.

People wearing costumes of their favorite characters and some originals — cosplayers as they're known — are the true stars of the convention. Often wearing homemade costumes, several cosplayers assume their character's personality.

You'll find people dressed as characters from the Star Wars franchise as well as Batman, Wonder Woman, Thor, princesses, and more. Groups and families dress as ensembles from movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad. Anime and Steampunk characters are also popular.

As you stroll through the main exhibition floor, feel free to ask cosplayers if you can take their photo as most are receptive to it. Do not touch a cosplayer without his or her permission. And, new this year, do not ask them to remove their protective facemask.

While at Planet Comicon, check out the exhibits and vendors in the main hall. From a large collection of Star Wars props and displays to vendors selling T-shirts, posters, and comic books, there's something for everyone. You can even watch artists create posters or comics live.

Planet Comicon attracts some of the biggest names in films and television, as well as cult celebrities. You'll find them from across generations, including the stars of The Karate Kid's Cobra Kai series, The Brady Bunch, Arrow, and Supernatural. Other celebrities include voice actors, authors, and professional wrestlers.

While most celebrities are there to sign autographs and take photos for a fee, some will headline panel discussions about their movies, series, or genres.

Among scheduled panelists are Irene Bedard, Felicia Day, Kevin Dillon, Stephen Amell, Cindy Williams, and Barry Williams, as well as Cobra Kai stars Martin Kove and William Zabka.

No matter the reason for attending, Planet Comicon is an out-of-this-world experience that promises a lot of fun, good times, and great people watching. Party on, May the Force be with you or Live Long and Prosper — and have fun.

