Trees planted in Levi Carter Park in memory of fallen military members and first responders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sixty new oak trees are in the ground on Tuesday. They were planted to honor and remember fallen military and first responders.

It's part of the Nebraska Memorial Forest and is described as a sanctuary to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice the fallen made for our freedom and safety.

We were there as volunteers planted trees in Levi Carter Park in Omaha. The initiative was Jim Meier's idea. He talked to us about why a living memorial like this is important.

“Trees are strong, they're beautiful, they're sentinels, they're also supple — as soldiers need to be in war zones,” said Meier.

He said they'll add signage this spring, so families know which tree is in honor of their loved one.

Eventually. the organization will plant more than seven thousand trees statewide as close as possible to each hero's hometown.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.