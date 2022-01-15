Trek Up the Tower 2022 moving to all-virtual platform

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With rising COVID cases in the community, Trek Up the Tower 2022 has been moved to an all-virtual platform.

You will be able to track your progress on the app MoveSpring which pairs with your phone or fitness tracker. Users will progress through a journey to Emerald City in a friendly competition learning tips and facts throughout the trip.

Participants will be tracking their movement and activity virtually starting on Feb. 12. The event will conclude on March 28.

In-person registrants will automatically be shifted to the highest level in virtual participation. They will be given a t-shirt, medal, and participation in exclusive drawings for gift cards and Trek merchandise. Vertical Mile and Premier Pass registrants will be refunded the price difference.

Refunds requested before Feb. 12 will be honored if you are registered for the in-person event and do not want to participate virtually.

For more details or upcoming announcements click here.

