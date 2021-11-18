Treynor Community Center to host Sensory Santa event Sunday for children with special needs

TREYNOR, Iowa (KMTV) — For children with special needs, too much stimulation can overwhelm them. To help all children celebrate the holidays, the Treynor Community Center will be hosting a Sensory Santa event on Sunday.

Organizers say, “We are excited to host a Sensory Santa event this weekend. This free event allows families of children with disabilities/special needs to come and have a calm experience where their families are the only ones interacting with Santa.”

The Treynor Community Center is located at 11 West Main Street in Treynor and the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is sponsored by Dexter's Dream Foundation, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing inclusive experiences for all.

If you aren't near Treynor or can't make the event, the Autism Action Partnership will also be holding a Sensory Santa event at the Omaha Children's Museum on Dec. 12 here in the metro.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.