Tri-Faith Center hosts Holi spring celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After another long winter the weather is, for the most part, starting to feel a lot more like spring.

Saturday folks got into the spirit of the season and celebrated Holi, the colorful holiday marking the start of spring in Indian culture.

The celebrations took place at the Tri-Faith Center and featured a live DJ playing some classic Bollywood music. Participants were also treated to a free meal by Maharani Indian Kitchen.

Holi is considered the most colorful event of the year, traditionally friends, family, and even strangers will toss brightly colored powders and water on each other to celebrate.

"I think this is a perfect time for the community to come together and enjoy this event and just to have this precious moment amongst each other and forget our sadness and just enjoy and be in the moment,” said Holi celebrants, Nidhi Singh and Akhila Guli.

