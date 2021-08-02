Tri-Faith Initiative unveils "To-Gather" picnic table project

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Tri-Faith Initiative is the intentional co-location of a church, a synagogue, a mosque and an interfaith center.

Its goal is to bring people together to have exposure to and understanding with people that are different from themselves.

At its annual Picnic on the Commons on Sunday, the organization unveiled some new designs of picnic tables, which is part of the new “To-gather” initiative. Nonprofits were connected with local architects to create seven unique picnic tables.

"Each of the sites are unique, so each table really expresses that uniqueness. The intent is to get people to come together at these locations and have a dialogue and discussion,” said Jeff Dolezal, Tack Architects Principal in Charge, Tri-Faith Center.

"The picnic table is an icon in America. It's really just the basics of coming around in public spaces to be able to hear each other. For people to share food and really harmonize humanity," Executive Director Wendy Goldberg said.

Three of the tables will be at the Tri-Faith Commons and the other four will be placed around the community. All of the tables should be completed and installed within the next six months.

