Trial postponed for Winnebago man accused of killing fiancé

Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:18:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The murder trial for a Winnebago man accused of killing his fiancé last year on the Winnebago Indian Reservation in northeastern Nebraska has been postponed.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 26-year-old Jonathan Rooney's federal trial, which had been scheduled to begin May 10 in Omaha, has been pushed to Aug. 16. Rooney is charged in U.S. District Court with second-degree murder and tampering with documents in the killing of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah.

Officers responding to a call for help from Decorah on May 16 found her burning remains in a fire outside a cabin near Winnebago. Rooney was found sleeping in the cabin with the couple's 4-month-old son.

