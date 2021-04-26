Trial set for 2 inmates accused of killing nurse, officer

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — Trial has been set for two prison inmates accused of using a hammer to kill a prison nurse and correctional officer during an escape attempt last month.

Station WHO-TV reports that Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard Jr. are scheduled to go on trial June 22 in Jones County for the March 23 deaths of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland.

Authorities say the workers were killed during a failed escape attempt by Dutcher and Woodard. Both inmates were serving time for armed robbery convictions at the time of the killings, and both pleaded not guilty earlier this month to two counts each of first-degree murder and other charges.

