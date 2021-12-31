Triple A offers "Tow To Go" program to keep impaired drivers off the road

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If partying and partaking in the popping of champagne bottles is in the cards for your New Year’s Eve plans, there's a service that will help get you and your car home safely if you find yourself without a designated driver.

AAA is offering the "Tow To Go" program to both members and non-members.

The service is free and confidential with the goal of preventing injuries and deaths due to impaired drivers.

There are limitations to the service, however, as AAA limits rides to one person per tow truck who must wear a face mask or covering, and can deliver riders and their cars to a destination within ten miles from the pickup origin.

Riders do not need an appointment in advance to partake in the Tow To Go service. In fact, appointments are not available for scheduling in advance at all, as AAA recommends the service as a safety net in situations without a designated driver.

To get a lift, you can call 855-286-9246.

The program runs through Jan. 3.

