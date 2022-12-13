'Tripledemic' hits Nebraska hospitals already struggling with staffing and beds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time, and quite frankly we need Nebraskans to help us with it," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Hospital officials said right now it's best to avoid the emergency room if possible.

"If you could avoid going the emergency room and seek care at other sites, as Dr. Ward has indicated, you should do that," said Dr. Harris Frankel, chief medical officer, Nebraska Medicine, Omaha.

Hospitals across the state are citing staffing as one of the challenges and a lack of bed space.

"I will tell you, our workforce remains tired. They've been through a long, a number of years. We still have some openings. We still use travelers," said Dr. John Trapp, chief medical officer, Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln.

"Our ability to accept transfer, at the same rate that we have historically is limited," Frankel said.

Emergency department visits for RSV and Flu-like illnesses are up this year compared to this time last year.

For the week ending on December 3, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 220 for RSV and 1,375 for influenza. For COVID-19 it's lower than last year, but still 1,025.

"What we are seeing currently, is an earlier onset flu season with presumptively more cases because of a lack of exposure over the last couple of years," Frankel said.

If you or your child is sick, hospital leaders recommend you check with your healthcare provider first, before heading to the emergency room.

"For our youngest kids, this may be the first time they have really had a wintertime respiratory illness, because we had kids very sequestered for the last couple of years at home, during the pandemic," said Dr. Kari Simonsen, senior vice president of Children's Hospital and Medical Center.

And if the season continues as busy as it has been, some medication may be harder to find.

"For example, Tamiflu, a very commonly used drug for Influenza, we could be short on that down the road, if we keep having the numbers we are having," said Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer of CHI Health, Omaha.

And as we continue into winter, and the flu season, doctors agree and say, "we will all be there for the patients," said Ward.

There is some good news, Children's Hospital and Medical Center said Nebraska has likely peaked for RSV cases and is hoping for a continued downward trend in cases. Health officials said it is not too late to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.