Trooper Kyle McAcy remembered for his dedication, humor and love for people

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a powerful morning. Liberty First Credit Union Arena was filled with emotion Thursday as law enforcement from across the country, friends and family, and those who knew him best came to honor Trooper Kyle McAcy.

While there were tears and hard moments, more than once, laughter filled this arena, remembering his personality and sense of humor that was known by many.

Trooper McAcy was described as someone who loved helping people, fiercely dedicated to his community.

"One day he made 37 before lunch, this was normal, if you tried to keep pace with his hunger for work or conversation, you would finish a tired second place," said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of law enforcement & public safety.

It's the legacy of a public servant gone too soon.

"I encourage you to rest and find solace in this, that when he left this world, he was doing something he loved and that was helping people," said Keith Bell, Nebraska State Trooper.

Law enforcement colleagues and his siblings sharing in the message, 'we'll take it from here'.

"To Kyle... get some rest, you've earned it... we'll take it from here," said Collin McAcy, Kyle’s brother.

The way members of law enforcement and the community rallied behind Trooper McAcy and his family, in this difficult time, was truly heartwarming to see.

