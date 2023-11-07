Troubled apartments with absent management see turn around in Ralston, city says

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A resident at what was known as Fireside Village Apartments in Ralston described the conditions there to 3 News Now.

"They haven't come and maintained anything that I've made complaints on," said a resident who didn't want to be named.

Their dishwasher had been broken since they moved in. "I've had standing water in my dishwasher for the last year," they said.

A lack of maintenance was not a surprise. Legacy Crossing, which had the same ownership and management, had just condemned in Omaha. Residents were forced out by the end of the day.

Now, Ralston City Administrator Rick Hoppe still doesn't mince words.

"We wondered at one point if we were going to have to put an office out here for Dan (Building Inspector Dan Freshman) under former ownership, because he was out here so often trying to do his job," said Hoppe.

Hoppe said Freshman used to get two to four complaints a week on the apartments. Freshman said a building lost power and the old management didn't put in a generator until he got involved. Freshman said there was mold and conditions were unsanitary.

But they say things have taken a hard turn for the better. In June, Artisan Capital took over. They gave it a new name: Wildewood Commons. At first, though, the company thought they couldn't afford to buy the property.

But Hoppe expects the city council to approve tax increment financing funding and work together to receive housing grants.

"We as owners, with the support of the City of Ralston, will strive to make this community happy and healthy for our residents," said Artisan Capital's Ryan Cahalan.

The Ralston officials said there haven't been any complaints since the new owners jumped in.

They said already there's new pavement and leaking roofs have been replaced.

But there's work to go. They expect to easily spend $2 million on improvements.

