Trucker protest in Canada affecting businesses and consumers in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Truck drivers are protesting in Canada against COVID-19 protocols which require them to either be vaccinated to re-enter the country from the United States or to quarantine for two weeks.

The truckers are blocking major ports that connect the two countries, including one at the border in Detroit, which brings in hundreds of millions of dollars in daily goods.

The protest is further affecting the supply chain, which has already had extensive issues throughout the pandemic. Nebraskans are not immune to the issue.

"The impact on Nebraska will be dependent on the length of the process and time and what we’re experiencing in other regions," said Steve Schulz, Associate Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management at UNO.

"Right now, we could see some delays in automobiles manufactured and choices being limited again in dealerships here in Nebraska. We could see some manufactured items being delayed a little."

The longer the protest, the more impacts will be felt. While manufacturers will have to wait for parts, ultimately, consumers will have to wait for products.

Schulz says businesses and organizations are working hard to find alternate routes and options.

"We could see some manufactured items being delayed a little. Most companies and organizations are working to avoid that in every way they can to keep their customers happy and, depending on the length of the protest, we have business organizations already looking at alternative routes and alternative shipments, keeping supplies in place for states like Nebraska," Schulz said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

