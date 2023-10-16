Trunk or Treat brings out many Halloween costumes in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Costumes galore, it's always a tradition around Halloween.

Trunk or Treat at Quaker Steak and Lube in Council Bluffs displayed classic decked out cars for Halloween.

There were about 20 local businesses that handed out all sorts of candy to children.

Besides candy, kids had the chance to enjoy face painting, crafts, music and other activities.

Organizers said the "spooky" event provides a safe way for children to "trick-or-treat" with others.

"I think just seeing all the different kids costumes and seeing all the businesses that want to participate and give back to the community," Whitney Cox, one of the organizers of the event said.

"I'm dressed up as the Ninja Turtle Raphael," said Sam who was dressed up as Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Is that your favorite costume?

"Yes," he said.

Tell me more about why you enjoy it?

"Because I love crime fighting and kicking butt," he said.

To top off the event, Quaker Steak and Lube also put on a custom contest with prizes.

