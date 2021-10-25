Trunk or Treat event held for kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Community partners and staff members of the Munroe-Meyer Institute decorated their trunks and gave candy to families of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities Sunday.

They braved the stormy weather to put smiles on kids' faces, seeing it as a chance to bring a little sunshine.

"They're one of the biggest underserved populations around and it's very rewarding to be there. We want them to have the same opportunities as any other kids. They just want to have fun just like anybody else," Director of Community Engagement Melonie Welsh said.

This year, Trunk or Treat was a drive-through event with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

