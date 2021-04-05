Tuesday's City of Omaha primary elections expected to have high voter turnout

OMAHA, Ne. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, City of Omaha residents will be casting their ballot for primary elections of mayor and city council members. Many leaders are expecting high voter turnout partly because of a trust in voting by mail.

"I think voting by mail is definitely driving our higher turnouts. I don’t think there’s any question about that. I think that's a good thing. Any time you have more people having their voice be heard, it’s truly democracy in action," said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Leaders also say strong candidates are motivating people to cast a ballot. Precious McKesson, Nebraska Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair, said issues impacting the Black community — both nationally and locally — are getting people to focus on local elections.

"We, as a Black community, we have a voice and we have a power to use that voice and we’re realizing that and we have for a long time, but the younger generation I would say is using their voice and their vote in that way," McKesson said. "You can protest everywhere, but again protesting that vote is the one you can use, the power of that vote really makes change and I think that’s what we’re starting to see."

In addition to candidate platforms that appeal to voters, outreach by candidates and the Nebraska Democratic Party have been pushing people to mobilize.

The party has been hosting phone banks to inform people how, where and when to cast a ballot.

Polling locations will be open Tuesday, April 6 from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M.

