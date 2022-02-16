Two boys, ages 14 and 15, lead Nebraska State Patrol on car chase in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As area kids were eating their breakfast bagels and polishing off the last of their homework while getting ready to go to school, two high school-aged boys in Sarpy County had anything but an average Wednesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported in a press release that two male minors, aged 14 and 15, allegedly fled from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle around 7 a.m.

It all started when an NSP trooper observed a Chevrolet Suburban crossing into another lane while traveling eastbound on I-80. The trooper attempted contact with a traffic stop but was unsuccessful and the car accelerated away before eventually reaching speeds of 95 mph.

The Suburban was said to then have exited at Highway 370, still traveling east, and then rerouted to travel north on Highway 50 to enter an industrial area. The NSP trooper stopped the vehicle

with a tactical intervention.

It was then that the vehicle was discovered to have been stolen from Gothenburg.

The 15-year-old had been driving the vehicle and was charged with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by reception of stolen property, open alcohol container, Minor in Possession (MIP) and other traffic violations. He was taken to the Douglas County Youth Center.

The 14-year-old passenger was arrested for open alcohol container and an MIP and is lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center. Neither suspect was identified by name as juveniles.

