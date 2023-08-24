Two break into Omaha Dog Bar; suspects arrested shortly after while drinking from bottle of liquor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Dog Bar's owner got the notification from her security system at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday and called the police.

On her phone, Leah Thrasher could see two people moving around her business, including looking around the bar and taking a few bottles.

She says it's the first break-in at the bar geared for dog owners since opening two and a half years ago.

She says they broke in through wooden panels in the outdoor area and broke a glass door to get inside. She says a burglar took a couple of bottles of liquor and donations meant to install benches to honor pups who have passed.

"It just felt like my home was violated," Thrasher said. "They're breaking things, rummaging through things, taking things that I've worked so hard for."

She says they took things from a storage shed like electronics and tools she uses for upkeep, which were rolled away in her own carts.

The things are still missing, but the suspects — Matthew Green and Victoria Walker — were arrested at a gas station you can see from the bar. Thrasher says they were drinking one of the bottles they stole.

"It reassured me that they were here, and yes, of course, I was happy to see that they were caught," she said. "They didn't even finish the bottle."

Thrasher expects insurance to cover most of the losses in the end, but she says it makes things tough on a small business like hers. For instance, she says she's missing speakers for an upcoming movie night.

The bar was closed Thursday due to the break in but Thrasher expects to open as normal on Friday.

