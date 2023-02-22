Two Council Bluffs Police cruisers rammed by suspect at casino

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Two Council Bluffs Police cruisers were rammed in Horseshoe Casino parking garage, Tuesday, according to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

An officer located a stolen vehicle in the parking garage of the Horseshoe. Police say the vehicle was occupied by Jerrod Altevogt, 38.

Altevogt allegedly used the vehicle to ram a CBPD cruiser multiple times and attempted to flee. A second officer was nearby and assisted. Their cruiser was also rammed multiple times.

CBPD say Altevogt eventually crashed in the parking garage and was arrested. He was charged with assault on an officer, criminal mischief, and other charges.

No serious injuries were sustained by either officer.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.