Two Council Bluffs students receive $5,000 Hoff Family Arts scholarships

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KMTV) — Grace Ozzello and Kyrstin Holmes, who are two Abraham Lincoln High School seniors were awarded $5,000 Hoff Family Arts Scholarships on April 8, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

According to a press release, the Hoff Family Arts Scholarship program is a new opportunity for high school seniors intending to study an artistic discipline upon graduation.

Applicants must log at least 40 hours of service or participation with the Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) or one of their partner organizations based in the Hoff Center:

Chanticleer Community Theater

Kanesville Symphony Orchestra

American Midwest Ballet

Kitchen Council

“There are no students more deserving of this opportunity than Grace and Kyrstin,” said PACE CEO Danna Kehm. “We can’t wait to see what they do next, and we’re so grateful to the Hoff Family for helping to support their artistic and academic goals.

The next deadline to apply for the Hoff Family Arts Scholarship will be in March 2023.

