Two-day 2022 Maha Festival dates announced

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Though the weather in January is on the opposite end of the thermometer from that of July, there's one organization looking far ahead of the chill of winter. On Monday, Maha announced that the 2022 Maha Festival will return to Aksarben Village for a two-day event this summer.

On July 29 beginning at 5 p.m., the taps of local craft breweries will be flowing and there will be not just one but two stages for live local music. Festival-goers will have a broad range of local food options as well as comedy and poetry performances to try during the 14th Annual Maha Festival.

“We’re so excited to bring the community together this summer for two days of festival fun,” said Maha Co-executive Director Rachel Grace in a press release.

Though the performance lineup won't be announced until March, Maha is looking ahead to how it can best put on a safe and smooth show. It anticipates needing 1,000 volunteers for this year's festival — up from the 600 volunteers needed from the one-day festival last year. Volunteers will get a free ticket to the Maha Festival in exchange and can register in March.

Though there will not be conference-style and pop-up events this year, the Maha Community Village will return after its absence at the 2021 festival for creative activities hosted by other local nonprofit groups.

For those unfamiliar with the festival, Maha's website gives its own history as well as the history of the area. "The Omaha tribe, for which our city is named, was also known as U-Mo’n-Ho’n (“upstream” or “against the current”). The Tribe originally settled near the Missouri River, and in the early 1700s were mapped as “the Maha, a wandering nation.” Beyond the name origin, the organization provides a land acknowledgment to the Omaha Tribe.

The 2022 Maha Festival will conclude on July 30 at midnight.

