OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a crash that killed two people late Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near 132nd and West Center.

Police say both drivers died at the scene.

Omaha Police have yet to release the cause of the crash or identities.

This is a developing story.

