OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two people died and another was injured after a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at 72nd and Harrison St., say La Vista police.

The accident involved six vehicles and happened around 8:30 a.m.

The names of those who died have not yet been released. This is a developing story.

