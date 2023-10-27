Two East Mills students injured in fire in science room

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — Two East Mills Community School students were injured in a fire in the science room Wednesday.

According to an email from East Mills Jr/Sr High Principal Dale Scott, a male student was injured and had a nickel-sized area on his left upper arm. Redness was also seen on the arm and he was complaining of pain in the area. No redness or burns were seen on any other part of his body. His sister was also in the nurse’s office and called their mom. The school nurse spoke with mom and said that the sister would be taking the student to the ER in Red Oak. He left school with his sister.

Scott said the second student was taken two blocks to the local medical clinic by school officials and the doctor there made the decision to transport them by ambulance after their assessment.

The school acted quickly and professionally to aid students and contact parents said Scott.

A release sent out by the school read:

10/25/23

Parents/Guardians:

Today in a junior high science class a group of students were working on science fair projects involving the burning of sugar. Two students were injured when a container of ethanol alcohol was accidentally bumped. The container spilled and caused a fireball which injured the students. The teacher extinguished the flames with a fire blanket. Both students were treated by school personnel and transported for further medical treatment. East Mills takes the safety of our students seriously and will review safety procedures in our science classrooms to prevent potential accidents going forward.

Dale Scott

East Mills Jr/Sr High Principal

