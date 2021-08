OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Himebaugh Ave.

Authorities were called to the area just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday after shotspotter detected multiple rounds fired.

First responders found two victims in the area who were taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries.

So far, no word on any suspects.

