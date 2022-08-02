Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A tree fell on two passing vehicles in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning, leaving some occupants injured.

According to Council Bluffs police, emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Stahl and Madison Avenue for a tree that had fallen on two occupied vehicles. One person was pinned inside a vehicle.

Emergency crews found a large, full-size tree split near the base and a large portion fell across Madison Avenue.

The tree landed on top of a sedan traveling southbound and a full-size pickup traveling northbound, according to authorities.

Four people were in the sedan and were able to get out of their vehicle with minor injuries to one occupant.

The driver of the pickup was pinned inside their vehicle for about 30-40 minutes while crews cut the tree off of the driver and the vehicle. Police say the driver was conscious and talking throughout the incident and was later transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple departments within the city including Council Bluffs Fire, Police and Public Works were involved.

Arrow Towing also helped with a large articulating boom tow truck to stabilize the tree and eventually lift it off of the pickup.

This is an ongoing investigation.

