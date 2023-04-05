Two injured after Tuesday night crash on Highway 370 and 126th Street

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Two people were seriously injured after a Tuesday night head-on crash on Highway 370 and 126th Street.

Here's what we know:

According to Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday at 8:14 p.m., personnel from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office along with the Papillion Police Department, Papillion Fire Department and Omaha Fire and Rescue were dispatched to westbound Hwy 370 and 126th St. for a personal injury crash.

At 8:12 p.m. Sarpy County Communications received a 911 call stating a pickup was traveling the wrong way on Hwy 370 at Hwy 50 prior to the crash, said authorities.

The sheriff's office said upon arrival it was determined that the pickup, a 2012 Chevy Colorado with one occupant was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Hwy 370 and collided head-on with a 2015 Infinity Q50 with one occupant that was traveling westbound on Hwy 370.

Both drivers were transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation.

